Italian industrial group acquires Lancashire aerospace engineering business

Blackpool-based Aerolux Ltd has been acquired by Italian conglomerate Zoppas Industries. Owned by Jane Robinson, Aerolux is an aerospace engineering business, specialising in the design and manufacture of galley equipment for the first and business class cabins of commercial aircraft, military planes, helicopters and trains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aerolux was formed in 1988 by Jane’s father, Ken Metcalfe, an aerospace engineer whose career, prior to starting Aerolux, included spells at Rolls Royce and as Chief Engineer for Bristow Helicopters in the Middle East, stationed in Cairo.

She took on ownership of the business 12 years ago, during which time Aerolux has expanded and modernised its product range, and grown its customer base to include most of the world’s most prestigious airlines and aircraft manufacturers, including Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Bombardier, Gulfstream and Embraer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aerolux, with a team of approximately 40 staff, exports its products around the world as well as providing emergency ‘AOG’ repair and maintenance services for its customers’ galley equipment.

Jeremy Cole and Jane Robinson

The buyer, Zoppas Industries, a family-owned industrial conglomerate headquartered in Vittorio Veneto, Treviso in northern Italy, manufactures products utilising heating element technologies. With 15 factories located across Europe, Asia, South America and the USA, Zoppas employs 8,000 staff.

Jeremy Cole from Manchester-based Cole Associates Corporate Finance advised Aerolux. Robert Dobson and Craig Whittingham of Napthens Solicitors in Preston provided legal advice to Jane Robinson.

Jane Robinson commented: “Zoppas are the ideal new owner for Aerolux. There is a great cultural match, despite the size difference. I’m confident Zoppas will maximise Aerolux’s potential, which is huge, and provide the team here with tremendous opportunities to develop and grow personally.

“Jeremy’s advice, from the beginning to the end of the sale process was invaluable in keeping me informed, grounded and my best interests protected.”