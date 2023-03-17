Inspira: the life-changing North West employability charity helping 12,600 people a year into work or education

Working with young people and adults to build resilience and motivation, whilst also liaising with regional employers and councils to address skills shortages, Inspira’s work changes lives - more than 26,000 people accessed their services over the course of the past year alone producing in £4.3m in social value and 12,600 people entering education, training, or employment.

Focused on creating not only a better-equipped workforce but a more efficient job’s market to boot, Inspira is enabling people across Lancashire to broaden their horizons. And demand for their service is at an all-time high thanks to the triple-threat of the cost of living crisis, Covid, and Brexit, which caused unique pressures to the employment market.

Despite Inspira’s chief executive Mark Bowman claiming the pressure on people is unlike anything he’s seen in the last 25 years, the charity is nevertheless persevering, with two of its hardest-working managers - Lancashire Area Operations Manager Rachael Slater and Cumbria and Lancs Contracts Manager Chris Gibson - having recently taken on new roles.

Rachael Slater, Inspira Area Operations Manager for Blackpool

Rachael was a teacher for 20 years before joining Inspira in July 2021, growing the Blackpool office from a team of one to 21 members of staff, while Chris previously worked in the welfare sector before joining Inspira in 2016 to help the organisation grow its support for adults. From time-to-time, they also get the odd helping hand, as well.

Last year, a group of enthusiastic young people from Lancashire took part in the Inspira-led and government-backed National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme, creating care bags for children going into foster care to show that they are loved. With NCS aiming to build confidence and encourage young people to give back, 16 kind-hearted teenagers delivered the bags of goodies and hygiene products to Lancashire County Council Social Services.

“As an ex-foster child myself, I know people don’t go into the system with much and the foster carer receiving the child may not have had time to prepare for their arrival at short notice,” says Project Manager Sarah Clarke. “We wanted to make sure they had some of their own possessions, especially if they are with eight to nine other children where you end up having to share everything.

“As a group, we wanted to do something that would make a real difference for people going through a very difficult time in their lives,” adds Sarah. “A lot of people going into care feel unwanted or neglected, but this was a way of telling them that people do care about them and we wanted to give them a warm welcome.”

Chris Gibson and Rachael Slater, managers with Inspira

“The difference we see in the young people from day one to the final day of the two-week programme is amazing, and it’s so good to see how everybody gets on with one another and makes lifelong friends,” comments Ruth Dunstan, NCS leader for Lancaster. “There’s something for everybody: socialising, education, business skills, and learning about their local communities.”

