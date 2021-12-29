Inn and restaurant near Lancaster to get a New Year makeover

The Longlands at Tewitfield.

The Longlands Inn & Restaurant at Tewitfield, near Carnforth, will close on Sunday January 2 and have a phased reopening with a fresh new look from Friday January 21.

The entire ground floor area comprising the function suite, bar, and restaurant will be completely refurbished as well as adding an open kitchen and new bistro-style coffee area to the popular inn.

A custom-designed handmade wooden bar with marble effect surface will span the bar area through to a new opened-up restaurant space, which will be converted from a previous function room.

Owners Fiona and Barry Robinson.

A mix of seating options from bar tables to raised booths and window seats, will be complemented by contemporary pendant lighting creating stylish, welcoming, laid-back spaces to relax, drink and dine.

The design will make the most of the surrounding area with sage greens and blues reflecting both the Lancashire countryside and the inn’s picturesque canalside setting.

Interiors will be a mix of traditional with unique modern touches while maintaining the special character of the popular family-run coaching inn.

The Longlands refurbishment is the start of a wider five-year programme of investment from the group of family-owned inn and restaurants, which also includes Plato’s in Kirkby Lonsdale and The New Inn at Yealand.

A second phase of work at The Longlands will include an outside bike wash (or dog wash!) area with shelter and two new bedrooms increasing the number of rooms to 13.

Despite the challenges of Covid, owners Barry Robinson and daughter Fiona have pledged to spend a significant sum on the three inns between now and 2024, laying out their ongoing commitment to supporting the local economy.

Fiona said: “This is by far the biggest investment we have made at The Longlands, so it’s a really exciting time for us. The last two years have been tough for the industry, but we’ve adapted our business model and will continue to invest in our inns and our people to make sure our loyal local following and visitors to the area have the best possible experience.

“The ground floor refurbishment at The Longlands is just the start of our ambitious growth plans. We’re increasing the number of covers in the restaurant, providing more jobs across front of house, kitchen, and housekeeping, and using local tradespeople and suppliers wherever possible.

"The Longlands is the hub of the marina and canal complex, and the Coach House bar is a popular meeting place for locals and tourists of all ages. Whether popping in for morning coffees, leisurely lunches, or afternoon drinks, we hope everyone loves its new look as much as we do!”