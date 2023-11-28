Plans for new industrial units to be built on two acres of land near St George's Quay have been submitted to the city council.

Derwent Lodge Estates want to develop the land, which is in Europa Way on Lune Industrial Estate, saying it will create jobs and "benefit the local economy".

The property company wants to construct two buildings, which would contain 14 individual units, with an overall employment area of 35,822 sq ft.

Block A would contain 10 units, with the option for them to be connected together to form a larger space.

The scheme would provide 35,800 sq ft of industrial space across two buildings.

The smaller Block B would be subdivided until four units, also with the option to be combined to allow end tenants flexibility.

All bases would also provide ancillary accommodation on a mezzanine level, alongside 74 parking spaces incorporating 14 accessible spaces.

Secure cycle parking would be included within the development for 12 bikes.

A planning statement said that the proposal represents a "well-designed scheme which will tidy up the currently unkempt site on the edge of Lune Industrial Estate."

"The new industrial buildings will provide high quality modern accommodation for a variety of businesses which will create new jobs and benefit the local economy", it added.

"The new proposed industrial development will make a valuable contribution to the growing capacity for jobs in the local economy as well as contribute to the long term viability of Lune Industrial Estate."

Hurstwood Holdings acquired a larger 23-acre site on the land in 2005, and completed the first phase of works in June to deliver 34,000 sq ft of industrial units.