Indie Weekend in Lancaster encourages shoppers to discover independent businesses in the city

Lancaster is rightly proud that over 65% of our businesses are independent – that’s more than 200 businesses to choose from offering something for everyone whatever your interests.

Lancaster BID is promoting Indie Weekend to encourage shoppers to discover the amazing wealth of independent business on offer.

Whether you are looking for jewellery, clothes, arts and crafts, a coffee, somewhere to eat or so much more – there is bound to be an independent business for you in Lancaster.

Looking up Cheapside, Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Over Indie Weekend, a selection of independents are offering freebies and special offers as an incentive for you to give them a try. Look out for the Indie Weekend posters in windows or check out https://tinyurl.com/indielancaster for the full list of businesses taking part.

Whether you discover somewhere new or revisit an old favourite, you’re sure to find a treat in store during Indie Weekend.

There will also be live music in Market Square this Sunday to entertain shoppers and offer a place to stop and relax.

This marks the launch of Lancaster BID’s programme of Summer Sundays which will continue through until September.

Each week will see a variety of entertainment as well as deckchairs to take a break and giant Jenga and Connect 4 to keep the kids (big and small!) entertained.

This Sunday features an eclectic mix of live Indie and Folk music from several acts performing between 11am and 3pm.

Davy Malone, a folk troubadour of sadness and joy will open the show followed by Vaz performing contemporary tunes will make your heart pound with the promise of a new world!

Roger Purves will then take over with his rocksteady mandolin style which is legendary across the Northwest traditional music scene.

Finally, The Native Cult will bring the day to a close holding their feet firmly to the Earth with Indie Folk, Flamenco, Acoustic and Calypso.

Lancaster BID is bringing you Summer Sundays in partnership with Lancaster City Council and sponsored by Marketgate Shopping Centre.