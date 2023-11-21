An independent wool shop in the heart of Lancaster is going from strength to strength.

Northern Yarn is based in King’s Arcade and specialises in natural fibres, mostly British, with their own line produced from local flocks of sheep.

One of their yarns is Methera, a luxurious blend of four breeds from four local farms in Lancashire and Cumbria (Cheviot, Bluefaced Leicester, Shetland and Zwartbles).

The name comes from an ancient counting system used by farmers in the north - yan (one), tan (two), tethera (three), methera (four).

Kate Makin.

Northern yarn owner Kate Makin follows the process from sheep to skein, paying farmers more for good quality fleeces, making it a truly traceable, Lancastrian product - with no air miles or plastic.

New this autumn is a glorious shade of red - Hawthorn - and Kate has designed a cowl called Making Tracks which is a simple colour work design, suitable for those new to stranded knitting.

You can buy a kit with yarn and pattern for £36 which will make two cowls - in reverse shades! Perfect for gifting one to a friend and keeping one for yourself!

Fancy picking up the needles? Kate runs several groups that support a lively community of crafters.

On Monday evenings and Tuesday afternoons, you can join a group at the shop in Middle Street, no need to book, just bring a project along or be inspired and grab a new one while you’re there.

With plenty of advice and support available, you’ll won’t be able to put your needles or hook down!

Click through the link to check dates and times at https://www.northernyarn.co.uk/pages/events-classes

Join Northern Yarn on Saturday December 2, 10am - 4pm, for their Festive Shopping Day. With mince pies, mulled wine, a raffle and lots of gift ideas, it’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a Making Tracks Cowl kit and buy ‘ready knit’ British wool socks for the family. Voila - Christmas shopping done!