Improvements made at Heysham 1 power station after breach of regulations

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has confirmed that EDF has complied with improvement notices served on them for contraventions of the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations (2000) (PSSR) at Heysham 1.

The enforcement action followed a targeted ONR inspection at Hartlepool in June, which identified that EDF had failed to include all the required items of pressure equipment within Written Schemes of Examination for several of those systems at the site in County Durham.

Following the ONR inspection at Hartlepool, EDF carried out a review which found similar breaches at Heysham 1 power station, the sister station to the Hartlepool site.

An improvement notice has been served on Heysham 1 power station.

There were no consequences to the public or the environment as a result of the shortfalls.

PSSR regulations place duties on the owner of the pressure system to establish the scope of their Written Schemes of Examination which will determine the nature and frequency of in-service examinations of selected equipment within the pressure system.

Mike Webb, ONR’s Superintending Inspector for Operating Reactors, said: “Since the improvement notices were served, EDF has demonstrated to ONR that they have taken appropriate action to resolve the breaches identified in the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations (2000) (PSSR) at both sites.

