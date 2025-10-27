Illegal cigarettes and vapes worth £3k seized after police raid on Lancaster shop

Police seized illegal cigarettes and vapes after raiding a shop in Lancaster.

As part of the same operation, officers also issued Cease and Desist Notices at two shops in Lancaster and Morecambe after concerns were raised over the legitimacy of their transactions.

The crackdown came as part of Operation Wanderstar, in which police visited 22 premises countywide, seizing thousands of pounds in cash, seized counterfeit cash, froze bank accounts suspected of being used for money laundering and temporarily closed three businesses linked to the sale of illicit cigarettes and vapes.

Six arrests have been made for various offences.

Illicit items seized from Lancaster Halal.

Working with colleagues from Lancashire Trading Standards and Immigration Enforcement, the police’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) and local neighbourhood policing teams executed warrants at businesses in Nelson, Blackburn, Oswaldtwistle, Lancaster, Morecambe and Preston throughout this month.

In all, illicit cigarettes and vapes valued at nearly £200,000 were seized as part of proactive operations to target businesses flouting the law across Lancashire.

A search warrant was issued at Lancaster Halal in Rosemary Lane on October 22 and police seized 183 packets of illegal cigarettes, a carton of amber leaf tobacco and two illegal vapes.

The total value of the items was £3,000.

Cease and Desist Notices were also issued at The Beer Store, Cheapside, Lancaster, and The Black Corner, 264 Marine Road Central, Morecambe.

An Account Freezing Order was placed on a business account after concerns were raised over the legitimacy of their transactions. A total of £14,064.29 has been frozen whilst a financial investigation is carried out.

Coun Joshua Roberts, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for Rural Affairs, Environment and Communities, said: "Our hard-working Trading Standards team joined forces with Lancashire Police as part of Operation Wanderstar, which cracks down on firms flouting the law across the county.

"Action was taken at 22 businesses across Nelson, Blackburn, Oswaldtwistle, Lancaster, Morecambe and Preston and illicit cigarettes and vapes worth almost £200,000 were seized.

"This sends out a very strong message that we will continue to work with partners to take robust enforcement action against traders who continue to break the law.

"Anyone who has concerns about the sale of vapes or tobacco products can report them to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133."

Report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create or call 101.

Operation Wanderstar comes under the banner of the National Crime Agency’s Operation Machinize – a national campaign aimed at the disruption of cash being laundered in the UK.

DI Libby Wadsworth, of the ECU, said: “This work is about targeting those businesses who seek to flout the law for their own financial gain.

"Not only are they harming legitimate businesses, they are also putting their customers at risk by trying to pass off inferior products as the real thing.

“The ECU alongside our NHP teams have been working with our partners at Lancashire Trading Standards and Immigration Enforcement were we have taken significant action to disrupt this illegal activity across the county.

"This work will continue and if you have any concerns about illegal activity in your area, report it to the police and we will take the appropriate action.”