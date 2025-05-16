ICT Reverse named finalist in five categories at BIBAs 2025

ICT Reverse has been shortlisted as a finalist in an incredible five categories at this year’s prestigious Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) 2025.

The categories include:

Global Business of the Year

Medium Business of the Year

Business of the Year

Low Carbon Business of the Year

Scale Up Business of the Year

This remarkable recognition reflects ICT Reverse’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth on both a national and international scale.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised across so many key categories,” said Sophie Gray, Managing Director at ICT Reverse. “It’s a testament to the incredible dedication and talent of our team, who work tirelessly to deliver best-in-class IT asset disposal solutions with a strong focus on sustainability and data security.”

A special thank you goes to Rebecca Cattermole for her outstanding efforts in preparing the award submissions, showcasing the strength and values that define ICT Reverse.

The team now looks forward to joining other leading Lancashire businesses for the highly anticipated BIBAs awards evening, set to take place on 19th September 2025 at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

About ICT Reverse

ICT Reverse is a leading provider of sustainable and secure IT asset disposal services. With a strong emphasis on data protection, environmental responsibility, and transparent audit trails, the company serves clients across the UK and beyond. ICT Reverse is proud to be ADISA 8.0 certified and a champion of low-carbon business practices.