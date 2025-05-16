ICT Reverse named finalist in five categories at BIBAs 2025
The categories include:
- Global Business of the Year
- Medium Business of the Year
- Business of the Year
- Low Carbon Business of the Year
- Scale Up Business of the Year
This remarkable recognition reflects ICT Reverse’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth on both a national and international scale.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised across so many key categories,” said Sophie Gray, Managing Director at ICT Reverse. “It’s a testament to the incredible dedication and talent of our team, who work tirelessly to deliver best-in-class IT asset disposal solutions with a strong focus on sustainability and data security.”
A special thank you goes to Rebecca Cattermole for her outstanding efforts in preparing the award submissions, showcasing the strength and values that define ICT Reverse.
The team now looks forward to joining other leading Lancashire businesses for the highly anticipated BIBAs awards evening, set to take place on 19th September 2025 at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
About ICT Reverse
ICT Reverse is a leading provider of sustainable and secure IT asset disposal services. With a strong emphasis on data protection, environmental responsibility, and transparent audit trails, the company serves clients across the UK and beyond. ICT Reverse is proud to be ADISA 8.0 certified and a champion of low-carbon business practices.