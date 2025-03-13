ICT Reverse helps to prepare businesses for the end of Windows 10 support

ICT Reverse, a leading provider of IT asset disposals, has announced its support for the latest Windows 11 update.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This update comes at a critical time as we approach the official end of support for Windows 10, which is set to take place on October 14.

With just seven months to go before Microsoft officially ends support, businesses with Windows 10 still loaded on their PCs are being urged to consider their upgrade options now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windows 10 remains the most widely used operating system in the world, but with the end of support fast approaching, it's crucial for businesses to plan ahead to ensure a seamless transition.

ICT Reverse managing director, Sophie Gray.

While the update to Windows 11 may seem like a daunting task, now is the time to start preparing your devices and systems for the change.

For businesses with relatively new devices powered by Windows 10, the transition to Windows 11 can be straightforward. By simply using Microsoft’s PC Health Check Tool, users can determine if their devices are eligible for a free upgrade. If your device is eligible, the Windows 11 update should take approximately 1 hour to install.

However, if your current devices are not compatible with Windows 11, it’s essential to make key decisions moving forward. While Windows 10 will still function, using it without ongoing updates and security patches leaves your business exposed to cyberattacks and system vulnerabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Gray, managing director at ICT Reverse, commented: “Companies need to prepare for the end of Windows 10 support. This will ensure they aren’t left with obsolete technology which could disrupt day-to-day operations. It’s crucial that businesses act now to avoid unnecessary risks to themselves and their customer base."

If indeed an IT refresh is necessary in preparation for the upgrade, ICT Reverse can provide a safe, secure, and sustainable solution for IT disposals. With a 100% data erasure guarantee and a 0% landfill tolerance policy, your sensitive data will be safely destroyed as per GDPR guidelines, and your old devices will be responsibly recycled.

Businesses are encouraged to contact the ICT Reverse team today to discuss their options and begin planning their transition.

For more information or to get in touch, contact the team at [email protected] or call 01524 580900.