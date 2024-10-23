Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Owner Paul Cusimano reflects on 50 years of Joseph’s clothes shop in Lancaster city centre...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At my age, I have already lived through many of your standard and expected milestones – in fact, my kids have also clocked a few up. I am of course talking birthdays – one, five, 13, 16, 18, 21, 25, 30, 40, 50 but happily not 60 yet.

My own birthday has never been something I’ve been excited about. I love fussing others on theirs but never wanted the attention on mine. But coming up is a birthday that I want to celebrate that does have a connection to me, although I was not there at the birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 1974, a little clothes shop was opened on North Road in Lancaster by Joseph Corris whom I went to work for before purchasing/taking over the business in 2010.

Paul Cusimano. His Lancaster clothing shop is 50 years old in December.

It was called Joseph. Fifty years later, it is still there and ready to celebrate its big ‘five o’.

It was on December 28 1984 – 10 years after its opening – that I took a Saturday job which led to the offer of a full-time position the following May. December 2024 is the shop’s 50th and my 40th.

Although I remember the date I started, the exact date in December the shop actually opened is a little sketchy except that it was definitely a couple of weeks before Christmas. My late father’s birthday was on the ninth so I am going to use that as the date in honour of the man who was my hero, my inspiration and the one from whom I learned so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I began to think of ways to mark the occasion earlier this year, I had all sorts of ideas. But as the day is approaching, and I really need to make preparations, something is holding me back. The thought of personally being the centre of attention, as business owner, is beginning to feel uncomfortable… but more of that later. For now, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Joseph Clothing in North Road, Lancaster.

From an early age, I loved the styling of the late 40s, 50s and 60s. James Dean, Marlon Brando and the young Elvis Presley were cool to me. They carried a mean and moody look, perfect for a pre-pubescent male.

During this period of my life, my wardrobe was filled with flares, wide collars and patterns that were as embarrassing on me then as they are looking back now. The only ones who made them look good were Starsky & Hutch – an American Cop TV series duo for those too young to remember – or at least their characters did.

Retail was different back then. There was no internet or the proliferation of supermarket chains and few department stores. The UK was a nation of shopkeepers. Lancaster’s independent menswear offering in the 1980s included C.E. Barrows, Orry’s, Whittaker’s, Peter Charles, Trading Post, Quinn Menswear and of course, Joseph’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph’s had always sought to be the premiere menswear retailer in the city. Occasionally, when the right women’s brands emerged that could augment the menswear collections, we have sold both.

Paul's father and 'hero', Riccardo Cusimano, sporting a suit he made for himself in 1955.

Joseph’s opened with brands like Kickers, Lois, Lee and the on trend tailoring brand, Harold Tillman. Tillman himself was as stylish as he was shrewd. Like the great Enzo Ferrari, who in the early days would personally select who could buy his cars, Tillman made sure the right people were seen in his clothing.

George Best was often seen with Tillman and wearing his attire. Tillman was to later invest in prestigious brands such as Jaeger and Aquascutum.

In the 70s and 80s, Morecambe was where the night life was locally. To be seen walking into a restaurant, or one of the bars or nightclubs, in a Harold Tillman jacket or suit was a statement. You were slick. You were sharp. Dressed to impress. You were the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Cusimano receives the Retailer of the Year trophy from Coun Tricia Heath at The Bay Business Excellence Awards in 2021.

As the music trends changed through the 80s, so did clothing styles. Gone were the slim, fitted lines, now replaced with wide shoulders and a boxier fit. Shirts, trousers, sweatshirts and t-shirts. Think Bowie and Jagger in the Dancing in the Streets song video. Think Dallas and Dynasty. Perms were now for men as well as for women.

Then came a trend anomaly, the shell suit, often adorned with leg warmers. I am very proud to be able to state that we never sold any such things, nor never considered or even discussed the possibility of. It was one of fashion’s blips.

As the 90s progressed, attire, certainly for men, became more relaxed. Men stopped wearing suits to go out for dinner. Many large employers also relaxed their rules. Tailoring became largely occasional wear, weddings, christenings etc. The smart-casual, almost American Preppy look began to appear – chinos, shirts (with or without a tie) and sweaters which was then finished off with a jacket, either sports or outwear.

Although the effects of the recession of the late 80s had run on well into the next decade nationally, Lancaster hadn’t really been impacted in the same way many other towns and cities had. Lancaster wasn’t the boom or bust type of place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up, the hype of the millenium. Midnight, December 31 1999, was billed as going to be significant. Huge parties planned. The world was somehow going to be different. Reality – anti climax. Even the concerns over how computer systems would cope came to nothing.

Fashion seamlessly transitioned from the Nineties to the noughties. The shift away from formal wear continued.

Paul Cusimano.

But there has always remained one constant for us. We have always believed in brand representation here at Joseph’s which means we offer a sizeable collection from each brand and not just a dozen different styles.

If I don’t believe in the product, I won’t buy it. A business’ reputation rests on the quality of the product and its service, as well as an element of consistency. A returning customer has expectations of what the core offer is whilst being happy to be introduced to new products or brands. Our brand adjacencies have only ever been tweaked, there has never been radical change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My first thought when considering our 50th anniversary was whether we had stocked 50 brands over the years. Given I wasn’t here for the first 10 years, and I am only relying on what I can recall being mentioned, it took a little under an hour to list 50. I would estimate, including accessory brands, we would have stocked in the region of between 70 and 80 over the time.

If asked to highlight one brand as being my favourite, I would find it a struggle. I have had favourites of a time and I have been so incredibly privileged.

This has been a whistle stop tour of Joseph’s first 50 years. What will the future hold? I’m too old to expect to see its 100th and even 75 might be a stretch, putting me at a tender 82.5 years old.

For now, I need to think about the party. A civilised occasion. December 9 is a Monday so the celebration will be on Sunday December 8 from noon to 5pm. If you’re in Lancaster, please come and help us celebrate.