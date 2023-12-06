News you can trust since 1837
Housing plan for former Lancaster pub

Plans to convert a former Lancaster pub into 14 new homes have been submitted to the city council.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:48 GMT
As part of the development, Britaniacrest Ltd want to demolish a motel building next to the Heaton Hall venue in Morecambe Road to build some of the houses.

The Grade II listed farmhouse was formerly a small manor house dating from the 1700s. It opened as a pub in 1990 and has been known as the Farmhouse Tavern and the Scale Hall Tavern. It closed in around 2014 and was destroyed in a fire in 2020.

The application incorporates 14 properties, five of which would be created by the conversion of the tavern and nine new build homes with car parking and landscaping.

Heaton Hall - formerly the Farnhouse Tavern and Scale Hall Tavern.
Heaton Hall - formerly the Farnhouse Tavern and Scale Hall Tavern.

The scheme provides a mix of apartments, and 2-4 bed family homes.

The proposals would generate demand for local shops and services using public transport, the applicants say.

Construction of the development would also generate additional expenditure in the local economy.

The property sits next to the Babar Elephant restaurant and is close to Aldi supermarket in Morecambe Road.

It is close to other housing including Derwent Court and Brindle Mews.

