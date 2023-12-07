Housebuilder bids to develop 90 new homes on edge of Lancaster village

Housebuilders have applied to build 90 new homes on land close to Halton village.

Applethwaite Ltd have asked the council for permission to proceed with an outline planning application for land south of Low Road.

The site is close to the new 60-home Forge Weir View/Forest Heights development.

The new proposals would be for a mixture of different house styles and sizes, which would be influenced and guided by any subsequent housing needs assessments at a later stage.

The site of the land Applethwaite want to build 90 homes on.

While some of the planning application site falls within the boundaries of the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this is extremely limited and so the applicant considers that this does not amount to ‘major development’ within the AONB.