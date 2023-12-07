Housebuilder bids to develop 90 new homes on edge of Lancaster village
Applethwaite Ltd have asked the council for permission to proceed with an outline planning application for land south of Low Road.
The site is close to the new 60-home Forge Weir View/Forest Heights development.
The new proposals would be for a mixture of different house styles and sizes, which would be influenced and guided by any subsequent housing needs assessments at a later stage.
While some of the planning application site falls within the boundaries of the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this is extremely limited and so the applicant considers that this does not amount to ‘major development’ within the AONB.
Appllethwaite say there are no technical reasons to prevent the delivery of the development and considers that outline planning consent for the proposed development should be granted by the city council.