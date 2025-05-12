Furness Building Society is helping to create more new homes for local people in Lancashire and Cumbria by providing funding for new home developments.

Horizon Middleton Towers on Carr Lane in Heysham, Morecambe, is the first of several intended developer partnerships for Furness, with construction already under way and two homes already reserved off-plan.

The development is unlocking a gated community of three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached properties on the very edge of Morecambe Bay, offering breathtaking views across the estuary and easy access to both Morecambe centre and the city of Lancaster.

The project is being led by Concorde Homes with the high quality, energy efficient properties brought to the market by local estate agent, Farrell Heyworth.

Work is underway on phase one of Horizon Middleton Towers

With an aspiration to help people in its heartland own their own home, Furness is helping to fast-track the creation of much-needed homes thanks to a partnership with Nexa Finance.

Furness is now seeking lending opportunities across the region that will enable regional house builders and developers to build or refurbish residential homes - or convert commercial buildings into residences. Nexa supports the developer with the funding application and liaises directly with Furness’ underwriting team to approve the loan.

Simon Broadley, Chief Commercial Officer, Furness Building Society, commented:“I’m pleased to see the incredibly successful start of Horizon Middleton Towers which is unlocking energy-efficient homes in one of our most striking heartland communities. This will hopefully be the first of many local projects we’re able to support through our commercial lending partnership with Nexa Finance.

“For the past 160 years, we’ve been helping people in our heartland buy their own home. This initiative is a commitment to that purpose - supporting house building across Lancashire and Cumbria benefits our regional economy and fast tracks home ownership for local people.”

Horizon Middleton Towers phase one

Nick Bailey, Director at Horizon Middleton Towers for Concorde Homes, added: “We’re making excellent progress on site and are fortunate to have one of the most spectacular views in the country as our backdrop. Our development is already proving incredibly popular with local families who are keen to create a new life for themselves in a high quality, energy efficient home amidst a secure and scenic environment.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Furness Building Society and the partnership with Nexa Finance for unlocking the funding we needed to begin building. It’s exactly what small but tenacious developers like us need to mobilise our developments and provide much-needed homes for local people.”