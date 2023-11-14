News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Hotel plan for empty Morecambe home

Plans for an empty house in Morecambe to be turned into a hotel have been submitted to the city council.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
The property at 89 Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Photo: Google Street ViewThe property at 89 Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View
The property at 89 Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View

Applicant Tim Boyd wants to convert 89 Balmoral Road, which is currently vacant, into a hotel.

The redevelopment would incorporate a lounge, dining room and games room on the ground floor, with four bedrooms - three of them en-suite - on the first floor and a further four bedrooms - two of them en-suite - on the second floor, with a further bathroom included.

The property currently has seven bedrooms spread across the upper two floors.

Related topics:Morecambe