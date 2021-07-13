Hornby pub once owned by Jim Bowen now up for sale

The Royal Oak in Hornby is being marketed by Fleurets.

The Royal Oak in Main Street, Hornby, is being marketed by UK leisure property specialist Fleurets, and is on the market as a freehold with a £350,000 price tag.

The village pub was bought by the late ex-Bullseye and Radio Lancashire presenter Jim Bowen and his wife Phyllis - who lived in nearby Melling - in 1998.

It was later taken over by Thwaites, but is no longer owned by the Blackburn brewery.

The detached two-storey property comes with a detached stone outbuilding used as fridge/freezer store and a first floor used as storage, which has the potential for conversion into letting rooms subject to planning.

It also has a beer patio and smoking shelter leading to a beer garden and orchard behind, plus a 30-car parking area.

Inside, the restaurant caters for around 60 covers and has a traditional fireplace, part stone walls and a beam ceiling.

Private living accommodation comprises a living room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms on the first floor, with a further bedroom and living room with a shower room and kitchenette on the second floor.