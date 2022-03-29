Home improvement delays in Lancaster linked to trades, skills and accreditation issues

Millions of pounds in government funding is available to local councils for ‘retro-fit’ projects to make low-income households or inefficient homes better-insulated and more energy-efficient and greener.

But installers need to be registered with the Trustmark system, which is needed for government-funded improvements to homes.

Examples of improvement works could include better home insulation, windows or central heating systems. Benefits for households facing cost of living pressures include warmer homes, less energy consumption and lower bills.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Locally, Lancaster City Council has been keen to promote trade skills, job and contract opportunities for firms linked to the push for cleaner technology. But more needs to be done to bring installers’ accreditation and people’s skills in line with government requirements, councillors have heard.

Now, local contractors and people interested in learning trade skills are being invited by the city council and Lancaster & Morecambe College to an event in April hear about free training.

Questions about delays to local installation work in homes were raised at the latest full meeting of Lancaster City Council.

Green Party councillor Tim Dant said: “The council’s project for gaining government funds through the Green Homes Grant local authority delivery scheme only scored ‘amber’ on a quarter-three project monitoring report shown to the cabinet recently.

“Could the cabinet portfolio-holder for this please explain why we are not making the most of this source of (government) funding to improve the insulation and air tightness of Lancaster’s housing stock?”

Cabinet member and Morecambe Bay Independent councillor Cary Matthews replied: “As reported in the project monitoring update, there have been some delays. This is as a result of the availability of Trustmark-accredited and suitably skilled, available contractors locally and across Lancashire.

“To address this, a breakfast and evening event is being arranged by the council’s Housing Advisory Group with Lancaster & Morecambe College. This event will be held in April and will promote free training and green skills initiatives that are available locally.

“An advertisement for the event is being sent to local contractors and other stakeholders, to encourage more people to get involved in this work from within the district.”

Coun Matthews said Lancaster City Council’s funding was best secured by joining a Lancashire-wide consortium led by Blackpool Council.

This had been successful and government funding was secured through a first bid linked to low income and low efficiency homes. Then, extra government funding was gained from a north west hub of local organisations, which is distributing funding.

Coun Matthews added: “The amber rating has resulted due to contractors being organised locality by locality by the central programme. In this district, work to properties had only started in quarter three, as stated in the report.

“Delivery is now being progressed throughout quarter four to maximise the amount of properties receiving specific measures.

“Additionally the city council will continue to seek opportunities to bring-in additional funding to increase and improve the energy efficiency of properties, where possible.”