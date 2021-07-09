Home care provider in Lancaster wins prestigious award

Jo and Andy Boardman.

Scoring 9.9 out of 10, one of only three home care groups to do so, Alcedo Care wins the much coveted award for the second consecutive year.

Furthermore, Alcedo Care is the largest home care provider in the country to score so highly; a fantastic achievement for the family business that employs more than 700 people across the north west.

The award, which is presented by homecare.co.uk, is based solely on the reviews of home care companies and their services, provided by clients and/or their relatives direct to the homecare.co.uk website.

Individuals are asked to rate all aspects of the services they receive, including quality of care, compassion and value for money, and all reviews are subsequently verified independently by the homecare.co.uk team before publication.

Andy Boardman, managing director at Alcedo Care, said: “We are thrilled to be, for the second year running, one of the UK’s Top 20 home care providers; it is an incredible achievement.

“With over 700 employees, Alcedo Care is now one of the largest home care providers in the country, so winning this accolade is testament to the whole team for its continued commitment to the company and our clients.

“We strive to provide the highest standards of care, coupled with genuine companionship, with the ultimate aim of enriching the lives of our clients. The positive reviews reflect this, and I am so proud of our carers who, despite the pandemic, put the needs of our clients first, often going over and above for them during this challenging period.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “As people live longer with multiple health conditions, home care providers, which offer tailored care to people living in their own homes, are becoming increasingly important in today’s society.

“During the pandemic home care providers played a key role in caring for elderly and disabled people, with many self-isolating at home and their family and friends unable to visit.

“Alcedo Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and gives invaluable support and we’d like to congratulate the team. It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK.

“Our reviews provide a valuable insight in the quality and kind of care given by providers and can be a vital source of information for those looking for care at home.”

Established in 2017, Alcedo continues to expand at pace and is fast gaining an enviable reputation as the home care provider of choice thanks to its superb 700-strong team of highly skilled and compassionate carers who make a tangible difference to the quality of life of the company’s home care clients.

Run by Andy and Jo Boardman, a passionate husband and wife team, the company aims to bring something different to the sector based on recruiting only the very best carers and retaining them by placing value on job satisfaction, training, continued professional development, internal promotion prospects and pay structure.

This combined with using the very latest technology is what sets the Alcedo Care Group apart from other home care providers.