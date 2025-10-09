Holker Hall hosts Bank of England Governor's roundtable on regional economy

An important economic discussion involving business leaders from Lancaster, Morecambe and Cumbria took place at Holker Hall this week as the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, and senior members of his team met hosted a roundtable to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the region’s economy.

Participants included Sarah Randall-Paley, Chief Financial Officer at Lancaster University and Steven Brookfield, Director Shermaynes Engineering in Morecambe alongside representatives from across Cumbria’s business community. It was a rare opportunity for direct dialogue with the UK’s central bank on issues ranging from inflation, investment and workforce dynamics to interest rates, cost pressures, and inheritance tax.

Speaking after the event, Holker Group Chief Executive Allen Gibb said: "We were delighted to host the Governor and business leaders here at Holker Hall today. The region has a distinct economic character with many strengths but it also faces unique challenges. This roundtable was an invaluable opportunity for the voice of our region to be heard at the highest level. We are proud that Holker Hall provided the setting for such an important conversation."

Henry Steward, Senior Commercial Advisor for Spirit Energy who are looking to transform their North and South Morecambe gas fields into the UK’s largest offshore carbon store was similarly enthusiastic.

“The roundtable with the Bank of England Governor and senior officials provided valuable insight into the opportunities and challenges faced by businesses in a region that’s central to our low-carbon future. Thank you to the team at Holker Hall for providing such a magnificent setting for our discussions.”

Holker Hall’s role as host highlights its stature as a setting for major national and regional gatherings, where historical significance and an inspiring environment combine to create a distinctive venue for important conversations.