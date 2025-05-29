Holiday park near Lancaster wins top Tripadvisor award

Holgates Silverdale Holiday Park has been recognised as a traveller’s favourite place to stay in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers.

The awards are based on genuine feedback from anyone who has visited Silverdale Holiday Park and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of a great place to stay.

Owner Michael Holgate said: “Recognition like this is always really positive to receive and is credit to the hard-working team at Silverdale. We regularly hear our owners and visitors saying positive things about the park, that’s why so many of them come back time and time again.

“However, to then have this backed up by such a prominent review site like Tripadvisor means a lot. This award is a well-deserved pat on the back for every single person that helps make Silverdale Holiday Park such a special place.

"We’re very grateful to all those wonderful visitors who took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience of Silverdale Holiday Park.”

Tripadvisor is the world’s largest travel guidance platform and its Travellers’ Choice Awards honour businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to excellence.

The family-owned and run Holgates Holiday Parks was founded in 1956 at the company’s flagship site in Silverdale.

Today, Holgates has 10 parks across Lancashire and Cumbria offering holiday home ownership and holidays.