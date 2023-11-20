Plans for a former retirement home in Morecambe to be turned into holiday lets have been submitted to the city council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Developers want to turn the old Tregothnan home in Balmoral Road into accommodation which would cater for up to 20 people.

Applicant Xiao-Hui Zhang has submitted proposals to change the use of the main building to enable it to be used for short-term holiday letting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is envisaged the property would be rented by guests in one group only on each occasion, with targeted groups being extended families.

The former Tregothnan retirement home in Balmoral Road. Photo: Google Street View

To avoid the use of the property for hen parties or stag dos, single sex groups would not be permited.

In addition, above the two garages on the Devonshire Road elevation there is a self contained one-bedroom flat, which Mrs Zhang also wants to convert.