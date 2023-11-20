Holiday lets plan for former Morecambe retirement home
Developers want to turn the old Tregothnan home in Balmoral Road into accommodation which would cater for up to 20 people.
Applicant Xiao-Hui Zhang has submitted proposals to change the use of the main building to enable it to be used for short-term holiday letting.
It is envisaged the property would be rented by guests in one group only on each occasion, with targeted groups being extended families.
To avoid the use of the property for hen parties or stag dos, single sex groups would not be permited.
In addition, above the two garages on the Devonshire Road elevation there is a self contained one-bedroom flat, which Mrs Zhang also wants to convert.
Since work already began on the site in August 2022, the applicant is seeking retrospective planning permission.