The Chieftain Hotel is perhaps best known for its iconic chieftain figure that sits on top of the entrance, welcoming guests into the establishment since the 1830s.

For more than 100 years, the pub has been and continues to be a pillar of the community, serving generations of Morecambrians.

The pub closed its doors in November for the transformation, with extensive work behind the scenes to introduce new features taking place, with the popular pub keeping its character but adding exciting new features.

The decorative work has led to an increase in capacity by 14, allowing for a spacious feel for guests while the previous fixed seating has been replaced with tables and chairs, creating a more flexible seating arrangement.

Located on Pedder Street, the pub proudly positions itself as Morecambe’s go-to destination for pub sports, with the addition of a new dedicated sports area featuring three large HD TVs, alongside a new pool table and dartboard.

The pub is also equipped with Sky Sports and TNT Sports, allowing guests to play darts and pool without missing a second of the big game.

Externally, the outdoor drinking space has received a refresh with a new lick of paint and pristine festoon lighting throughout, creating one of the cosiest outdoor drinking spaces in the area.

The Cheftain Hotel has also received a refresh with a new blue signage scheme marking the beginning of a new chapter for the historical Morecambe pub.

Situated near popular walking spots, this homely venue is a favourite among guests stopping by for a pint with their pooch.

It also boasts a fine selection of beers, ciders and wine, all at some of the most competitive price points in the area, as well as an extensive offering of no and low alcohol offerings, ensuring all guests are accommodated to.

The reopening kicks off in style with a local DJ spinning tracks late into Friday night with not one, but two live musical performances from local talent taking place from 4pm-6pm and 8pm-10pm.

Over the weekend, the pub invites the Morecambe community to come down on the Saturday and help the Chieftain Hotel raise as much money as possible for local charity, the Bay Veteran’s Association.

A proud pillar of the community, the pub will be organising a raffle with exciting prizes, a chase the joker event and a number of brave locals will be braving the shave in the name of raising money to support veterans in Morecambe.

The pub’s fantastic efforts, along with support from the local community, are part of Craft Union’s ‘Make it a Million’ campaign. The aim of the campaign is to raise £1m for local community causes through Craft Union’s network of more than 600 pubs nationwide, with more than £700,000 already raised.

Furthermore, a local DJ will also be spinning decks late into the Saturday night, providing the party atmosphere for guests after what is anticipated to be a fun-filled day of fundraising.

Tzarina Clarke Devine, operator of the Chieftain Hotel, said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests back to our new-look pub with our reopening weekend events set to bring the community together for an unforgettable few days!

“The Bay Veteran’s charity is a charity that means a lot to us all in Morecambe, so we are thrilled to see so much interest and passion in raising as much money as possible for the charity this Saturday.

“We know the work completed has not only enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere but also strengthened the pub's community spirit, which was at the heart of our thoughts during the investment.”