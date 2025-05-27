Heysham South Wind Farm celebrates tenth birthday landmark

The owners of a successful north Lancashire wind farm have highlighted the environmental, energy security and community benefits it continues to deliver as it celebrates its tenth birthday.

Leading renewable energy developer OnPath Energy’s Heysham South Wind Farm, which sits around a kilometre to the south east of the town, produced around 23,400 MWh of green energy last year, which is enough to meet the annual energy needs of over 8,000 homes.

And as part of the company’s OnPath Together development approach, the three-turbine scheme has also generated almost £11,400 last year for its community benefits fund, which provides financial support for projects being undertaken by groups and good causes in surrounding communities.

A total of £157,000 has so far been generated for the Heysham South Wind Farm fund over the last decade, with previous grant recipients include The Bay Foodbank, Heysham Jubilee Institute, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe Parish Council, Heysham Neighbourhood Council and the 1st Overton Scout Group.

The Heysham South Wind Farm

Around £21,000 is currently available in the fund, with OnPath continuing to encourage local groups and good causes to put their project ideas forward.

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and community director at OnPath Energy, says: “The Heysham South Wind Farm has fulfilled the commitments we made at the very start of this project by consistently generating considerable amounts of green electricity, which is being used to power homes, schools, hospitals and businesses.

“Alongside the environmental and energy security benefits it is delivering, Heysham South has also made a long-term contribution to the well-being of surrounding communities by helping to enhance the facilities and the funding support available to local people and groups.

“The increased cost of living has meant that the direct community contribution that has come through our OnPath Together development approach has been more important than ever before and the positive impact it has had can be seen clearly right across the area.

“The Heysham South Wind Farm is continuing to operate extremely well and there’s a lot more to come, both in terms of green electricity and community investment, and we would strongly encourage local groups and good causes to apply for funding.”

Environmental and community projects in the vicinity of the Heysham South Wind Farm which are interested in applying to its community fund should first contact the fund manager via [email protected]or on 0191 378 6342 to confirm that their group or project is eligible.