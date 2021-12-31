Heysham security company sees sustained national growth despite pandemic

Alan Lingwood (front) and the Lingwood Security team.

Over the past two years, Lingwood Security has grown to more than 300 employees who are supporting a range of new contracts within Lancashire and across the UK.

This includes a three-year framework with Network Rail for the north and south of England to combat trespass, vandalism, cable theft and assist with suicide prevention on their sites.

The family company was established by ex-Royal Marine Alan Lingwood senior in 1995 and supplies guards, CCTV installation and monitoring as well as other services to sectors including rail, construction and utilities. His son Alan Jnr joined in 2000.

Alan Lingwood.

When Alan senior retired from day-to-day involvement in early 2019, Alan Jnr was looking for support to grow the company. He was introduced to the Boost Bespoke programme shortly after, through Sue Denver at Winning Pitch who he already knew.

Alan Lingwood, now managing director, said: “When my dad retired, I was unsure on the direction I wanted to take the business. Boost has helped in a massive way to give focus and more confidence in sales and marketing.

“The support has been invaluable in pointing the business on the right track for sustained growth.”

Boost is Lancashire's Business Growth Hub and is led by the Lancashire LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) and Lancashire County Council and supported by funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The Bespoke programme helps ambitious businesses to grow rapidly by determining and delivering the best support for them, whether that is through accessing new markets, boosting productivity or understanding the right financial options for their business.

The support is given by developing a tailored programme including growth workshops, peer-to-peer networks, one-to-one coaching and online help to meet a business’s unique needs. It is delivered by Winning Pitch.

Sue Denver, programme manager for Boost Bespoke, said: “Lingwood Security was a company with huge potential which just needed some additional help to structure their business for the growth they have experienced.

“Through the Bespoke programme, we worked with Alan and the team to understand how we could support. We decided practical coaching, as well as help to implement modern sales software which would underpin this new knowledge, was the way forward.

“It’s been great to experience the way the company has taken on board the support they’ve received and reaped the well-earned benefits.”

Lingwood worked on a one-to-one basis with business coach Hayley Caine to implement an effective business structure, people management plan and improve sales and marketing processes.

Alan added: “We are a business led by family and close friends and none of us have had any sales training before.

“We were winning new work but Hayley spent quality time with us to give real structure to our processes. My sister, our CRM manager Summer Jenkins really benefitted and worked with Hayley to implement a new CRM system.”

Despite the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly on its contracts in the construction sector, Lingwood was able to continue growing during this period. The company secured several contracts to provide increased security to hospitals.

“Through the pandemic our staff worked tirelessly and that has supported our continued growth despite the challenges of lockdown,” Alan added.

To support its ongoing expansion, Lingwood has now opened satellite offices in Crawley and the South East.

County Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth at Lancashire County Council, said: "This is another great example of why Lancashire County Council supports Boost.

“Companies such as Lingwood Security are vital to the Lancashire economy and we’re proud to hear they’re expanding within the county, creating jobs and wealth, but also flying the flag for Lancashire nationally.

“Boost helps companies like Lingwood realise and achieve their growth ambitions by understanding their unique needs to ensure they receive a package of quality funded business support.”

The company is continuing to receive support from Boost, with Sue Denver regularly speaking to Alan to discuss Lingwood’s continued growth.