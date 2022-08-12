Heysham Power Stations team to take on charity golf challenge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Heysham 2 Power Station, Shift Operations department, as well as one from Heysham One ops, are taking on The Big Golf Race on August 22 at Heysham Golf Club.

Team captain Mike Grimmitt said: “Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, killing one man every 45 minutes in the UK. That's the same time it takes to play three holes of golf.

“The money raised by this challenge will help fund research into lifesaving treatments for prostate cancer and provide practical support to men and their families.

The event takes place on August 22.

"Big thanks to everyone who donates, big thank you for all that take part and big thank you to Heysham Golf Club for letting us use their course.”

The team has already raised £1,770 of their £3,000 target.