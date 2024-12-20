Heysham power stations staff raise thousands to help others at Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The staff at Heysham power stations have once again stepped up to spread some festive cheer in the community this Christmas.

Throughout the month, teams from across the two sites of Heysham 1 and 2 have worked together to raise funds, collect donations, and deliver much-needed support to local organisations, helping those most in need during the festive period.

Workers at the EDF-operated stations have raised almost £8,000 in Christmas charity donations, as well as gathering items of food, clothes, and gifts, and delivering cards to local residents.

At Heysham 1, Christmas dinners for staff raised a total of £1,168, which was donated to Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Funds were raised at Heysham 2 on Christmas Jumper Day.

In addition, Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service received £2,500 from Heysham 1’s Christmas Jumper day collection, while the station’s Giving Tree initiative saw dozens of presents donated to the Lancaster branch of the Safenet women’s refuge (below).

“Christmas can be a challenging time for many families and individuals in our community, we are proud to do our part to support the amazing charities doing amazing things in the area," said Mike Davies, station director at Heysham 1 power station.

“Our staff have gone above and beyond this year, showcasing their immense dedication and goodwill to make a real difference to the lives of local people this Christmas.”

Over at neighbouring station Heysham 2, a children’s Christmas party for staff family members raised £712 in ticket sales, which was donated to Wolfwood Animal Charity in Lancaster.

Members of staff from the stations’ visitor centre team embarked on a heartwarming Christmas card drive. The team visited 13 residential homes in the area, delivering more than 300 Christmas cards handwritten by station staff from across Heysham 1 and 2.

St John’s Hospice in Lancaster received £2,500 in funds raised from a festive collection at Heysham 2’s entry turnstiles on Christmas Jumper Day and a further £1,040 raised from staff Christmas dinners was donated to Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service.

Martin Cheetham, station director at Heysham 2 power station, said: “We are proud that our contribution to the community goes far beyond generating power, and it’s great to see the wide range of charities that we’ve been able to support through our Christmas giving this year.

“None of it would be possible without the hard work and generosity of our team who I know will be looking to support even more local good causes in 2025 and beyond.”

Safenet receiving gifts from Heysham 1.

During their visits the team met many of the local residents, sang Christmas carols and gifted festive chocolates to care workers.

Sarah Noon, visitor centre coordinator, said: “This is the Christmas card drive’s third year and we’re pleased to see it getting bigger and better.

“The warmth we received from the residents was truly uplifting and a real reminder of the power of community and connection.”