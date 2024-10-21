Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 50 people from the Heysham nuclear power stations recently gathered at the local golf club for a fun but competitive golf competition, all in the name of charity.

Competitors were a mixture of colleagues both past and present from across the two EDF-owned power stations, who came together to participate in the competition and raise money for a great local cause.

The event was organised by Mike Grimmitt, Team Leader at Heysham 2 Power Station.

He said: “A huge thank you to Heysham Golf Club for their support and to the 52 players who came and enjoyed the event.

The Heysham power stations golf day team.

“We had a fantastic time, played some great, and some not-so-great golf, and raised £1,260 for a brilliant local charity.”

The charity selected was More Music, a Morecambe-based organisation that aims to build confidence and spirit in individuals and communities through creative arts activities, particularly through music.

More Music is a music and education charity based in the West End, with 30 years of experience delivering workshops, training, performances and festivals across the district, region and beyond.

Marianne Barraclough, Executive Director at More Music, said: “We’re delighted to receive the funds from EDF’s charity golf day, which will help us to continue to connect musically with our community here in the West End of Morecambe.

“Whether through our Clapping Song sessions for under 5s and their adults; Bay Youth Voices singing sessions for primary-age children; Stages sessions for teenagers who wish to play in a band; Baybeat, our multigenerational street band or our Seagull singing cafe for over 60s; our building will continue to be full of creativity and music.

“Thanks so much to EDF for choosing to support More Music."

EDF’s Heysham site is unique in that it is the only location in the UK to have two operating nuclear power stations. It is also one of the area’s largest employers, with more than 1,500 people working across the two stations.

Mike Davies, Station Director at Heysham 1 Power Station, said: “Through construction and operation, the stations have been part of the local community for more than 50 years. We are very lucky to have a supportive community here, and endeavour to ensure that we are having a positive impact on the area.

“That is why it is always great to see our people come together and do something special to raise money for charities like More Music.”

Each year, the Heysham power stations contribute £20,000 to local charities and good causes. Where possible, the stations evenly allocate sponsorships and donations between organisations that provide education or activities for young people, those that support the local community, and those that protect the environment.

The sponsorships and donations committee will be accepting new applications for 2025 from Thursday January 2 2025.

The committee is particularly interested to hear from charities just like More Music, that offer creative activities for the community, as well as environmental organisations that work to support the UK’s Net-Zero ambitions.

Requests for sponsorships and donations can be sent to [email protected].