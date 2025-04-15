Heysham Port owner appoints contractors for £750m construction works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peel Ports Group which owns Heysham Port has appointed a host of contractors into its new construction framework, covering a major programme of construction works across its UK and Ireland sites, worth up to £750 million.

The port operator has appointed 18 contractors across the multi-lot framework for a period of up to eight years; Lot 1 of the framework covers General Construction and Lot 2 covers Marine Construction and Lot 3 is a National lot for Major Projects.

The regional and national suppliers will support projects across the Group’s entire portfolio of UK and Ireland ports, including Heysham Port, the Port of Liverpool, Manchester Ship Canal, London Medway, its Clydeport sites, Great Yarmouth, and Dublin Port.

The construction and engineering companies appointed are:

An aerial view of Heysham Port.

*A E Yates

*Bachy Soletanche Limited.

*C Spencer

*Charles Brand

*Erith Contractors

*Glencar

*GPS Marine & Civil Services

*J Murphy & Sons

*Jackson Framework

*John Graham Construction

*JT Mackley & Co

*Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure

*Mackenzie Construction

*McLaughlin & Harvey

*Octavius

*RJ McLeod

*Southbay Civil Engineering

*Story Contracting

*Taziker Industrial

The move underpins the delivery of Peel Ports’ long-term construction pipeline, with the scope of the framework covering both existing infrastructure improvements and new developments.

Lewis McIntyre, managing director - Port Services at Peel Ports Group said: “We’re pleased to announce the 18 contractors who have been selected to carry out this important work across our ports in the UK and Ireland.”

“This rigorous procurement process has allowed us to select the very best regional and national partners, who will support the ongoing development of our network of logistics hubs.”

“We look forward to working closely with them on the design and build of various exciting projects in the months and years ahead, all of which are the result of substantial investment in the future of our operations.”

The General Construction scope covers general construction works including drainage; the construction and maintenance of new and existing roads and carparks; earthworks and ground remediation; foundations and piling; the construction, maintenance and refurbishment of new and existing warehouses; paving, surfacing and concrete works; rail construction; bridge construction and refurbishment; and demolition.