Heysham could become investment zone in government post-Brexit push for growth

The government is encouraging local councils to create special areas for growth and in some cases, new housing.

Investment zones were launched by the government in September to create locations offering multiple incentives to businesses. Elements could include low tax and business rates arrangements and ‘liberalised’ planning procedures.

They are intended to speed up economic growth, business investment in buildings, equipment and jobs and in some places, construction of new homes.

Heysham could become an investment zone area.

A Heysham investment zone is among various updates due for Lancaster City Council’s next meeting tonight (November 9).

It follows recent talks by all the leaders of Lancashire local councils with Conservative-led Lancashire County Council on plans for an investment zone across the county using ‘enterprise corridors’ and employment clusters. Lancashire was included in a list of 38 areas where the government is considering the new zones.

Lancaster City Council leader, Coun Caroline Jackson, said: “Through county officers, we were invited to bid for an investment zone at very short notice. The area proposed was Heysham Gateway.

"No housing was to be included and acceptance was to be based on an investment zone proving to be in line with our corporate priorities.”

She added: “It is not clear whether government will continue with this initiative. Lancashire council leaders have continued work on Plan 2050 – a county blueprint for post-pandemic recovery, growth and developing a greener economy – with overarching priorities laid out for all areas and meetings between leaders, officers and chief executives to agree progress so far.”

Heysham is a key regional and national location as a sea port to Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and the Isle of Man. Today, Peel Ports owns Heysham Port which is used by ferry operators such as Stena Line, Seatruck and Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

Heysham also has the nuclear power stations. The Heysham 1 plant was due to be decommissioned in 2014 and Heysham 2 to stop generating in 2018. However, there have been calls this year to keep activities running for longer.

