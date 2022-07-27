Here's where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in the Lancaster and Morecambe area

Based on the latest wholesale fuel prices, the RAC estimates a “fair” price for petrol is 174p per litre, while diesel should be around 189p per litre.

Here are the cheapest prices for petrol in the Lancaster and Morecambe area which were sourced from here

-ESSO, Mossdale service station, A6, Burton, Carnforth, Cumbria, LA5 9RW was the number one cheapest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petrol prices are dropping at some independent garages but the RAC reports that only one in 10 garages are now selling fuel at a 'fair' price.

As of July 20, petrol was 179.9p – fill up and you could save £3.

-ESSO, Truckhaven Carnforth, Scotland Road, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA5 9RQ was the second cheapest.

As of July 20, petrol was 180.9p – fill up and you could save £2.50.

-GULF, Station Garage, Lancaster Road, Caton, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA2 9QJ was the third cheapest.

A car is filled with petrol at an Esso garage on March 31, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Energy and fuel bills are rising in the UK due to a combination of factors. Russia's war on Ukraine has increased global oil prices which affects increases at the fuel pump but energy bills are going up because the energy price cap - the maximum price suppliers in England, Wales and Scotland can charge households - is being raised from April 1st. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

As of July 18 petrol was 182.9p – fill up and you could save £1.50.

-BP, Bowling Green Filling Station, Scotforth Road, Scotforth, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 4SG was the fourth cheapest.

As of July 21, petrol was 184.9p – fill up and you could save 50p.

-SHELL, Toll Bar Service Station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 4NS was also the fourth cheapest.

As of July 20 petrol was 184.9p – fill up and you could save 50p.

-ASDA, ASDA Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 5JR was the sixth cheapest.

As of July 20 petrol was £185.7p – fill up and you could save 10p.

-MORRISONS, Morrisons Morecambe, Central Drive, Morecambe, Lancashire, LA4 4DW was also the sixth cheapest.

As of July 20 petrol was 185.7p – fill up and you could save 10p.

-SAINSBURYS, Sainsburys Morecambe, Lancaster Road, Morecambe, Lancashire, LA4 5TN was the eighth cheapest.

As of July 20 ,petrol was 185.9p.

-TEXACO, Tibicar Filling Station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, Morecambe, Lancashire, LA3 1PS was also the eighth cheapest.

As of July 20 petrol was 185.9p.

-ESSO, Carnforth Service Station, Lancaster Road, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA5 9EA was also the eighth cheapest.

As of July 20 petrol was 185.9p.

Here are the cheapest prices for diesel in the Lancaster and Morecambe area which were sourced from here

-GULF, Station Garage, Lancaster Road, Caton, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA2 9QJ was the number one cheapest.

As of July July 20 diesel was 189.9p – fill up and you could save £3.

-ESSO, Mossdale Service Station, A6, Burton, Carnforth, Cumbria, LA5 9RW was also the number one cheapest.

As of July 20 diesel was 189.9p – fill up and you could save £3.

-ESSO, Truckhaven Carnforth, Scotland Road, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA5 9RQ was the third cheapest.

As of July 20 diesel was 190.9p – fill up and you could save £2.50.

-SHELL, Toll Bar Service Station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 4NS was the fourth cheapest.

As of July 20 diesel was 194.9p – fill up and you could save 50p.

-ASDA, ASDA Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 5JR was the fifth cheapest.

As of July 20 diesel was 195.7p – fill up and you could save 10p.

-MORRISONS, Morrisons Morecambe, Central Drive, Morecambe, Central Drive, Morecambe, Lancashire, LA4 4DW was also the fifth cheapest.

As of July 20 diesel was 195.7p – fill up and you could save 10p.

-SAINSBURYS, Sainsburys Morecambe, Lancaster Road, Morecambe, Lancashire, LA4 5TN was the seventh cheapest.

As of July 21 diesel was 195.9p.

-TEXACO, Tibicar Filling Station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, Morecambe, Lancashire, LA3 1PS was also the seventh cheapest.

As of July 20 diesel was 195.9p.

-ESSAR, Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, Middleton, Morecambe, LA3 3JJ was also the seventh cheapest.

As of July 20 diesel was 195.9p.

-ESSO, Carnforth Service Station, Lancaster Road, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA5 9EA was also the seventh cheapest.