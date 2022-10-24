Here's where kids can eat free or for £1 this half-term in Morecambe & Lancaster
As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, finding places where kids can eat out for free over the October half-term will be a big help for many parents.
By Gayle Rouncivell
12 minutes ago
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 3:03pm
Morecambe and Lancaster has its fair share of food venues where you can grab a bite to eat while the children eat for free or very cheaply.
We have put together a guide to some of the local places where kids can eat free of charge or for £1 over the holidays.
Let us know if we’ve missed anyone out and we’ll add it to the list.
