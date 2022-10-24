Here's where kids can eat free or for £1 this half-term in Morecambe & Lancaster

Morecambe and Lancaster has its fair share of food venues where you can grab a bite to eat while the children eat for free or very cheaply.

We have put together a guide to some of the local places where kids can eat free of charge or for £1 over the holidays.

Let us know if we’ve missed anyone out and we’ll add it to the list.

1. Bella Italia, Church Street, Lancaster Children eat for £1 with any adult main. Offer valid 4-6pm Monday to Thursday. Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Asda cafe, Oxcliffe Road, Lancaster Kids eat for £1 all day every day, with no adult spend, until the end of 2022. Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Toby Carvery, Morecambe 'Kids eat for £1' offer is available until october 28 via the app. Photo: s Photo Sales

4. Pausa cafe, Dunelm, Sunnycliffe Retail Park, Morecambe Enjoy a mini kids' meals, two snacks and a drink free with every £4 spent every day from 3pm. Photo: s Photo Sales