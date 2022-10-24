News you can trust since 1837
Here's where kids can eat free or for £1 this half-term in Morecambe & Lancaster

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, finding places where kids can eat out for free over the October half-term will be a big help for many parents.

By Gayle Rouncivell
12 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 3:03pm

Morecambe and Lancaster has its fair share of food venues where you can grab a bite to eat while the children eat for free or very cheaply.

We have put together a guide to some of the local places where kids can eat free of charge or for £1 over the holidays.

Let us know if we’ve missed anyone out and we’ll add it to the list.

1. Bella Italia, Church Street, Lancaster

Children eat for £1 with any adult main. Offer valid 4-6pm Monday to Thursday.

2. Asda cafe, Oxcliffe Road, Lancaster

Kids eat for £1 all day every day, with no adult spend, until the end of 2022.

3. Toby Carvery, Morecambe

'Kids eat for £1' offer is available until october 28 via the app.

4. Pausa cafe, Dunelm, Sunnycliffe Retail Park, Morecambe

Enjoy a mini kids' meals, two snacks and a drink free with every £4 spent every day from 3pm.

