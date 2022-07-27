Here's when a new international market is coming to Lancaster

Market Place Europe will be bringing a huge selection of traders from across the world for a fantastic three-day International Market in Dalton Square.

Specific stalls and traders are still to be confirmed but you can expect a great selection of arts, crafts and unique gifts at the market.

Visitors can explore a unique range of fashion jewellery from Poland, fashion and festival clothing from Ecuador , fairtrade Thuya wooden carvings from Morocco, perfume, the best of British cheese, jams and chutneys, arts and crafts made from old and recycled cutlery from Zimbabwe, Steampunk top hats goggles, wood carvings, hippie and gothic clothing, alongside garden furniture and handbags.

International Market comes to Lancaster in August.

For food lovers, there will be a tempting selection of continental and international flavours to sample.

On offer will be Spanish, Greek, both traditional and the fantastic new Greek Vegan Deli, Chinese, Indian, Polish, German, and other exotic street foods to name but a few.

And for those wanting to take the flavours of the world home with them there will be a great selection of fresh foods including olives, cheeses, cakes and pick and mix sweets.

Andy Pidgen, MarketPlace Europe’s operations manager said: “Lancaster is a new place for Marketplace Europe to bring its market and I expect it to be an excellent new place to add to our calendar. We have some fantastic international traders joining us so there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The International Market will be coming to Dalton Square in Lancaster from August 19-21, 10am-5pm.