Here's some of the top child-friendly pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe to visit this Easter

It’s looking sunny over the Easter bank holiday weekend, so it’s time to make the most of a bit of good weather and head out.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST

If you’re looking for somewhere to have a bite to eat or a refreshing drink, and you’ve got kids in tow, one of these pubs might be just up your street – with outdoor spaces and play areas to keep children entertained while you have a well-deserved rest, as well as children’s menus to make your life that little bit easier.

The Morecambe Hotel is a family friendly, family run, fully refurbished former coaching inn. It has a large beer garden with children's play area, and also does a special kids' menu.

1. The Morecambe Hotel

The Morecambe Hotel is a family friendly, family run, fully refurbished former coaching inn. It has a large beer garden with children's play area, and also does a special kids' menu. Photo: Mike Jackson

The Station Promenade is a traditional local pub in Morecambe serving a selection of food and drink daily, along with some great deals on offer. They also have a Wacky Warehouse - an award winning soft play and activity centre for children.

2. The Station, Morecambe

The Station Promenade is a traditional local pub in Morecambe serving a selection of food and drink daily, along with some great deals on offer. They also have a Wacky Warehouse - an award winning soft play and activity centre for children. Photo: submit

The Greaves Park in Lancaster is family friendly, with a special children's menu and a recently refurbished terrace and outdoor seated area. And just seconds away is the fantastic and newly renovated Greaves Park play area.

3. Greaves Park, Lancaster

The Greaves Park in Lancaster is family friendly, with a special children's menu and a recently refurbished terrace and outdoor seated area. And just seconds away is the fantastic and newly renovated Greaves Park play area. Photo: Greaves Park

The Ship Hotel has an unusual children's attraction - a 'play bus', which sits in the beer garden of this village pub. On Saturday between noon and 4pm there will also be a free egg hunt with a bus purchase. Colouring sheets also available for children while waiting for food.

4. The Ship Hotel, Overton

The Ship Hotel has an unusual children's attraction - a 'play bus', which sits in the beer garden of this village pub. On Saturday between noon and 4pm there will also be a free egg hunt with a bus purchase. Colouring sheets also available for children while waiting for food. Photo: The Ship Hotel

