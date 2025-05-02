Here's some of the top child-friendly pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe to visit this Bank Holiday

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:05 BST
If you’re looking for somewhere to have a bite to eat or a refreshing drink over the Bank Holiday weekend, and you’ve got kids in tow, one of these pubs might be just up your street.

The temperatures might be dropping a little, but it’s still set to be a sunny long weekend – perfect for whiling away an afternoon in a beer garden.

There’s plenty of choice around the district for pubs that welcome families – and many of them have indoor or outdoor spaces and play areas to keep children entertained while you have a well-deserved rest, as well as children’s menus to make your life that little bit easier.

1. The Morecambe Hotel

The Morecambe Hotel is a family friendly, family run, fully refurbished former coaching inn. It has a large beer garden with children's play area, and also does a special kids' menu. Photo: Mike Jackson

2. Greaves Park, Lancaster

The Greaves Park in Lancaster is family friendly, with a special children's menu and a recently refurbished terrace and outdoor seated area. And just seconds away is the fantastic and newly renovated Greaves Park play area. Photo: Greaves Park

3. The Station, Morecambe

The Station Promenade is a traditional local pub in Morecambe serving a selection of food and drink daily, along with some great deals on offer. They also have a Wacky Warehouse - an award winning soft play and activity centre for children. Photo: submit

4. The Ship Hotel, Overton

The Ship Hotel has an unusual children's attraction - a 'play bus', which sits in the beer garden of this village pub. On Saturday between noon and 4pm there will also be a free egg hunt with a bus purchase. Colouring sheets also available for children while waiting for food. Photo: The Ship Hotel

