Here’s how you can park for free to do your Christmas shopping in Lancaster, Morecambe and further afield

For those of you that are looking to do your Christmas shopping in either Lancaster and Morecambe, you can take advantage of the free parking in city council car parks on selected dates to coincide with late night Thursday and Sunday opening.

Parking will be free all day on the following Sundays: November 27, December 4, December 11 and December 18.

It will also be free on the following Thursdays after 5pm (and until 8am the following morning): December 1, December 8, December 15 and December 22.

Lancaster City Council have announced the return of their free parking initiative for the run-up to Christmas.

Normal charges will apply at Marketgate and other privately operated car parks.

Normal charges will also apply to on-street pay and display parking in Lancaster.

Please note that the St Nicholas Arcades car park will be locked at 9.15pm on Thursday evenings and 5pm on Sundays.

Meanwhile, South Lakeland District Council have announced that Booths supermarket, Market Square and New Road (number 1 and number 2) car parks in Kirkby Lonsdale, and Beetham Road and Park Road in Milonthorpe, are among car parks offering free parking on the following Sundays: November 27, December 4, 11 and 18.

No contract permit holder only car parks are included in the offer.