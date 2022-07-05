Here's how you can get a free drink at a pub in Morecambe

Anyone with the surname: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim a free drink during the three group games by heading into a Greene King Sports site and showing their ID at the bar.

The three group games take place on:

Wed July 6, England v Austria, KO 20:00

Mon July 11, England v Norway, KO, 20:00

Fri July 15, Northern Ireland v England, KO 20:00

The pubs in Morecambe participating are Station Promenade, Dog & Partridge and Strawberry Gardens.

Every England Women’s group stage match will be shown live across a number of Greene King managed sports pubs, your home for sport this summer.

The free drink offer is the latest in Greene King’s ongoing Festival of Sport activity, celebrating the packed schedule of sports taking place throughout summer 2022.

Greene King is passionate about bringing sport to its customers and will be showing all the Women’s Euros group games live across their participating pubs, with the view of educating the nation on the names of the stars representing England at the highest level this year.

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “Despite the fact that the Women’s Euros tournament grows in popularity each year, there is still a massive lack of awareness and support for the individuals who make up our incredible team.

“This limited time offer isn’t just about a free drink, it’s a chance to show support right across the UK for our Lionesses and champion the incredible UK talent on display on the world stage.”

The offer is available across 810 participating pubs (excluding Scotland) during each of the three live England Women’s Euro group stage matches.