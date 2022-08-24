Here's how much it costs to rent three shop units in St Nicholas Arcades in Lancaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agents Realla who marketed Morecambe’s £5m Arndale Centre which is now under offer, are currently marketing retail storefront to rent at 1, Cheapside, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster.

There were four shop spaces available ranging from 956 to 6,472 sq ft.

One shop space at Ashton Walk which occupies a prime location opposite Poundland close to Penny Street on a busy mall leading to Boots, Next and Superdrug, is under offer.

Units 3-4 of St Nicholas Arcades in Lancaster are up for rent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three remaining shop spaces are still available.

The first is Unit 3-4 on the ground floor 7-9 Lancaster Gate, formerly Bright House, which fronts the scheme’s busiest Mall on the thoroughfare to the Next and Boots department stores.

The shop is 2,045 sq ft and is priced at £65,000 per annum.

The second is Unit 18 & 19/15 &16, 15-19 Ashton Walk, formerly the Select unit, which also fronts the scheme’s busiest Mall on the thoroughfare to the Next and Boots department stores.

Units 18 & 19/15 & 16 are up for rent in St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster.

The shop is 3,410 sq ft and is priced at £49,000 per annum.

The third is Unit 20, 12-14 Perpignan Way, formerly the Argos store, which occupies a prominent corner location, next to the stair and lift access to the car park, adjacent to The Entertainer.

The shop is 6,472 sq ft and is priced at £78,000 per annum.

Current tenants include Boots, Next, Poundland, Iceland, and The Entertainer.

Unit 20 at St Nicholas Arcades in Lancaster is up for rent.

To view the shop units for rent in St Nicholas Arcade in Lancaster visit here