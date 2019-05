We have all had bad experiences with messy, late, or unqualified tradesman. So here is a list of some of the best electricians in the region according to reviews on TrustATrader.

1. Hayhurst Electrical 5 stars from 36 reviews.''Covering Lancashire. other Buy a Photo

2. GHS 5 stars from 5 reviews. Covering all the North West and Cumbria. pexels.com other Buy a Photo

3. Pete Leaver Electrical 4.99 stars from 16 reviews. Covering Lancashire and surrounding areas. pexels.com other Buy a Photo

4. Roblec Electrical 4.94 stars from 22 reviews. Covering Lancashire, Wigan and Greater Manchester. pexels.com other Buy a Photo

