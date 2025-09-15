Health and beauty shop in Lancaster set to close down
The shop in Marketgate had initially been listed among those expected to remain open after the owners announced the closure of many of its 149 stores nationwide.
However, it now has a large closing down sale and staff say the shop will close, although an official date has not been announced.
The health and beauty retailer also had a shop in Morecambe's Arndale Centre, which has closed down.
Bodycare, which employs around 1,500 people, has also closed its website, with a message saying: “Thank you for contacting us. As you will be aware, Nick Holloway, Chris Pole and Michael Leeds were appointed Joint Administrators of the Company on 5 September 2025.
"The administrators are continuing to trade the stores only under G.R. & M.M. Blackledge PLC – in Administration at this present time.”
Founded over 50 years ago on a Lancashire market stall, the retailer had been working with advisory firm Interpath and its owners, Baaj Capital, for months to secure a rescue deal.
The company is run by retail veteran Tony Brown, formerly of BHS and Beales.
Baaj Capital, led by Jas Singh, recently secured a £7m loan against the chain's inventory to buy time, but efforts to stabilise the business appear to be faltering.
Owners of Bodycare, Baaj Capital, have been approached for comment.