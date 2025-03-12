Head to Squires in Lancaster for a friendly atmosphere while catching up on your favourite sport
Welcoming staff are always ready to make you feel right at home, whether you're there for a friendly game of pool, a thrilling round of snooker, or to catch your favourite sports on one of the 20+ screens throughout the building, Squires offers the perfect setting.
With a fully stocked bar and a cosy, relaxed vibe, it's a spot where you can unwind, enjoy great drinks, and make lasting memories. Whether you're a regular or a first-time visitor, Squires is all about good times, great company, and great atmosphere.
Squires has eight full-sized snooker tables, six American tables, 12 British pool tables, two dart boards and has recently installed two interactive dart boards.
The interactive dartboards were installed in December 2024 and have been very popular with customers, reinventing the traditional game of darts, merging technology with classic bar entertainment to create a more engaging and dynamic experience.
These dartboards offer an array of features that go beyond the conventional scoring system, making the game more exciting and accessible for players of all skill levels.
Playing with real darts, on a real dart board equipped with sensors that automatically detect where each dart lands, eliminating the need for manual scoring.
Squires is also home to Occasions Function Room which comfortably seats up to 100 guests for any number of events. Most recently they have catered for birthdays, family reunions, christenings and baby showers.
The function room is spacious yet intimate, the perfect room to celebrate.
Should you require food, Squires has a range of menus to suit your catering needs, and they are also able to offer in house DJ, table and chair covers and room decoration recommendations.