Harrison Drury celebrates another year of increased Legal 500 rankings

Lancaster law firm Harrison Drury has achieved its highest ever number of ranked departments and individuals within the 2026 edition of the Legal 500, the clients’ guide to the UK legal profession.

This year saw an increase in the firm’s department rankings with 13 teams being featured, up from 11 in the previous year, and five of those teams moving up to a higher ranking than in the 2025 edition.

The firm’s commercial property team has now been ranked in the top tier for ‘Elsewhere in the North West’ category, recognising them as a “well-rounded team” with “experience across the full gamut of commercial property matters, including the acquisition and disposal of estates and landlord and tenant matters”.

Another two departments, the contentious trusts and probate team and the personal tax, trusts and probate team, have now entered the tiered rankings, jumping straight to Tier 3 demonstrating “impressive technical knowledge” and delivery of a “thorough and effective service to their clients”.

The firm also saw its employment team being promoted to Tier 5 and its agriculture and estates team being promoted to Tier 2 after both featuring in the ‘Firm to Watch’ rankings for 2025, highlighting the team’s “knowledge of the sector”, “commercial awareness” and its “thorough and pragmatic approach”.

Harrison Drury continued to retain its tiered rankings for the areas of commercial litigation, licensing, corporate and commercial North West, insolvency and corporate recovery, property litigation and family law, as well as being ranked as a ‘Firm to Watch’ once again for construction law and corporate and commercial Manchester expertise.

The firm also saw a record number of the team being individually recognised as recommended lawyers with 50 staff being named in the guide. This is first year in which multiple lawyers within the firm have been recommended in more than one practice area, with five staff featuring across two areas.

Notably, Hannah Hughes, Nicola Beneduce and Naomi Fell for commercial property and agriculture and estates, Joseph Mitchell for property litigation and agriculture, and Jan Wright for agriculture and estate as well as personal tax, trusts and probate.

The Legal 500 also ranks the leading individual solicitors in categories including ‘Leading Partners’, ‘Next Generation Partners’ and ‘Leading Associates’, of which nine of the team being ranked.

Simon England (commercial property), Malcolm Ireland (licensing) and James Robbins (insolvency and corporate recovery) were ranked as ‘Leading Partners’, Hannah Hughes (commercial property) and Emma Butterworth (employment) were ranked as ‘Next Generation Partners’, and Helen Griffin (commercial litigation), Lucy Benton (commercial property), Samantha Faud (licensing) and Lara Watts (commercial property) were ranked as ‘Leading Associates’.

Simon England, managing partner at Harrison Drury, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see even more of our teams and individual colleagues recognised in The Legal 500 this year – a record year for us in this respect.

“The reason why the Legal 500 is so prestigious, and its rankings highly sought after, is because it’s based on achieving successful outcomes for clients and those clients being willing to publicly endorse you with genuine qualitative feedback.

“I’d therefore I’d like to thank our clients, referrers and professional partners for taking the time to support us and provide feedback to support our submissions.”

The Legal 500 has acted as a guide to clients on the best law firms, solicitors and barristers worldwide for more than three decades. Firms undergo rigorous analysis, including interviews and feedback from clients and professional peers, which is assessed by a panel of experts.