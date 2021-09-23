Greyhound Bridge in Lancaster fully open after final resurfacing work

Greyhound Bridge.

The task of resurfacing was already under way following recent remedial work to ensure moving parts of the bridge structure were fully protected from water to minimise corrosion and extend its life.

Lane closures were in place, and overnight on Saturday there was a full bridge closure.

However, once the site was cleared, the bridge was able to fully reopen to traffic on Monday.

County Coun Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m very grateful for people’s patience while we have carried out some further work which has been needed to the Greyhound Bridge over the school holidays.

“I live and work in Morecambe so I know how inconvenient it can be when we’re carrying out this sort of work, but it is vital to keep the bridge in good shape and reduce the need for future maintenance and the disruption that goes with it.