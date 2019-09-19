Green light for big wheel, ice rink and Christmas market in Lancaster square

A 35-metre high big wheel will come to Lancaster city centre over the Christmas period, after plans were given the go-ahead by the council’s planning committee.

Organisers behind the successful Lancaster on Ice skating rink have announced that this year’s event between November 23 and January will feature a big wheel, ice skating rink and new Christmas market in Dalton Square,

Lancaster on Ice. Image by Nick Dagger Photography.

The 35 metre-high wheel was approved by Lancaster City Council’s planning committee this week, which also gave the go ahead for the ice rink to be held in the square during the festive period for the next five years.

The big wheel will be located close to The Borough pub and restaurant on the northern end of Dalton Square.

In addition to the rink and wheel, Lancaster on Ice will also this year boast a new Christmas Market, whilst the tipi tent serving refreshments will make a comeback.

Last year saw Lancaster’s historic Dalton Square transformed from city park to real ice rink for the first time, in plans dreamed up by the co-owners of The Borough pub and restaurant, Hannah and Martin Horner.

Martin and Hannah, who have owned the Borough for 14 years, said they had long envisaged transforming the area into a winter wonderland, bringing the area to life during the cold winter months.

Lancaster on Ice 2018 attracted more than 35,000 skaters to the rink, and an estimated 70,000 visitors to the city in total, with skaters coming from as far afield as Scotland and the Midlands.

Martin said: “We wanted to build on the success of last years’ event by bringing something even more ambitious to the square, so we are delighted to have gained planning permission for the big wheel this year.

“We were overwhelmed not only by the number of skaters and spectators that came to Lancaster on Ice last year but also the overall positive reception from residents and businesses in Lancaster and far beyond.

“We know that Lancaster is a brilliant place with something very special to offer both residents and visitors.

“We hope that the rink, big wheel, Christmas markets and tipi will go some way towards making Lancaster a real destination for those looking for a special festive experience this Christmas.”

Lancaster on Ice will open to skaters, both novice and experienced, from 23 November 2019 to 5 January 2020. For more information about Lancaster on Ice and to book tickets in advance, go to www.lancasteronice.co.uk.