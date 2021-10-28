Green light expected for Lancaster pub's controversial student flats conversion plans

The Britannia in Ullswater Road.

Members of the planning committee will make a decision on proposals for a change of use of The Britannia in Ullswater Road.

As we reported in July, owners 60 Church Street Ltd are behind the application.

They hope to convert the property into 10 one-bed self-contained student accommodation units.

However, 117 letters of objection have been sent to the council by local residents, with many saying there is not the need for more student accommodation, the proposals would lead to increased traffic and parking problems on a busy stretch of road and corner, and that it would be preferable for the pub to remain as a going concern, or similar such as a cafe.

Earlier this year, we reported how city and county councillors joined with residents of Freehold in a bid to save the pub.

Recent owners had said it was difficult to run the pub in the current climate and continue to make it viable.

Planning officers have recommended permission be granted when the committee meets on November 8.

They said: "Whilst the council acknowledges the role and important of community facilities for local communities, it is considered that the marketing exercise that has been undertaken is sufficiently robust and transparent.

"There were no offers relating to the continuation of the pub use, nor for any other community type use.

"For this reason, the loss of the public house use can be supported in this particular case.