Go on a journey through time at Lancaster hotel celebrating 400 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A building built in 1625 is bound to have a story or two to be told, and this is certainly the case for The Royal Kings Arms Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stories of kings and queens, murder mysteries, disasters and treasures are held within the historical walls of one of Lancaster’s most spectacular buildings.

Fit for a King…

The hotel may be called “The Royal Kings Arms” but you never would have imagined that this Lancaster hotel was actually owned by a king!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Kings Arms, Lancaster.

Back in 1666, just 11 years after construction, King Louis XIV took ownership, introducing three large tapestries with borders designed by the renowned artist Rubens to be displayed within the building.

It wasn’t until Queen Adelaide, wife of King William IV, resided there between 1818 and 1837 that the hotel acquired its Royal appendage, becoming what we know as “The Royal Kings Arms Hotel.”

Among other royal guests, The Prince of Wales (later, King Edward VII) became such a frequent visitor that he possessed his very own suite. His adoration for the inn was commemorated in 1863 when a torchlight procession was organised to celebrate his marriage to Alexandra of Denmark.

The Lancaster and District Heritage Group revealed that during this procession, characters dressed up as royal figures while the proprietor at the time, Mr Sly, generously offered free roasted oxen and drinks to the poorer people of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Edward VII still has a place within the hotel to this day with a large portrait adorning the wall in the modern day “throne room!”

In February, The Royal Kings Arms launched a gym for use by anyone staying in the hotel.

It was a great addition enjoyed by visitors staying at the hotel and has continued to be popular.

And for guests and locals alike, the hotel’s Sunday Roast Dinners run from noon until 9pm and are open to all.