Get into the festive spirit early at a Christmas wreath-making workshop in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A renowned Lancaster wedding florist is bringing some early festive cheer to the community with a series of Christmas wreath-making workshops.

Perfect for friends, family, or anyone looking to add a personal touch to their Christmas decorations, these workshops offer a fun, festive experience guided by professionally trained florists.

Workshop Details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flower B Florist is hosting two wreath-making workshops this year:

Get into the Christmas spirit at a wreath-making workshop.

● Thursday, 28th November at 6.30pm at Lancaster Brewery, Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster, LA1 3LA

● Saturday, 7th December at noon (SOLD OUT) and 4pm at Flower B Florist Workshop, Unit 20, Lake Enterprise Park, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3NX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each session provides a relaxed and festive environment where participants can craft their own door wreath using fresh moss, spruce, and foliage, and have the choice of either natural or sparkly decorations to suit their taste.

What’s Included:

● All tools and materials needed to create a unique wreath

● A variety of decorations to personalise your creation

● Refreshments and festive nibbles provided by Lone Wolf Bakery

● Expert guidance from Flower B Florist’s professional team

Flower B Florist’s Christmas Wreath Workshops offer the perfect way to kickstart the festive season while learning a new skill in a fun and festive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re looking for a creative day out with friends or simply want to add a personalised touch to your Christmas décor, these workshops are sure to leave you inspired and ready for the festivities.

For more information or to book your spot, visit www.flowerBflorist.co.uk. Spaces are limited, so early booking is advised!

While Flower B Florist is well-known for its stunning wedding flowers and expertise as a wedding florist, this workshop provides a great opportunity to experience their creativity firsthand.