A community project in Heysham has taken delivery of some high quality gym equipment thanks to a North West hotel group.

Heysham Mossgate Sports & Community Centre is raising the bar for youth development and wellbeing for local children, thanks to the installation of the fitness equipment.

Working with Morecambe FC Community Foundation, English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues has donated the equipment which includes an array of cardiovascular apparatus including treadmills, cross trainers, rowing machines and spin bikes.

There is also a full range of resistance machines and free weights including dumb-bells, bar bells and a versatile Smith machine. In total over 40 pieces of equipment have been donated by the hotel group.

Director of Heysham Mossgate David Brayshaw, who is also a Trustee of Morecambe FC Community Foundation, said: "Our community centre here really is ‘hand to mouth’ when it comes to finances. Our income from the gym is important as it helps support our wider community projects, including those delivered by Morecambe FC Community Foundation, using our 3G pitch.

“The gym equipment we had was old and in quite a poor state of repair. This had an adverse effect on membership and income.

“The upgraded equipment donated to us by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues has enabled us to move the gym into a bigger room and our members are really pleased with it all. We’re already seeing members return and new members joining.

“This donation has made a huge difference to us and we are extremely grateful to English Lakes Hotels for their generosity and thought."

Morecambe FC Community Foundation operates a range of projects supporting education, health, social inclusion and sports participation. Its programmes include extensive work with schools, local partnerships, charities and other organisations, supporting initiatives which promote health and well-being, especially for those with special needs or from socially deprived areas.

English Lakes Hotels group operations director Michael Kay added: "We have worked with David and Ben Brayshaw and their respective teams for many years and it’s a privilege to have been able to help them make a difference with this project which is so close to their hearts."

Gary Tennant from the hotel group was invited to visit the community centre to see how the donated apparatus has improved the facilities for members, as well as the overall look and feel of the gym. He said: “It was great to see the gym equipment put to beneficial use again and the whole layout has had a much deserved refresh. Hopefully it will help the community centre to attract more members and put it on a firmer footing.”

For further information about Morecambe FC Community Foundation, visit https://morecambefccf.com/