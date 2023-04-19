With increasing inflation and rising interest rates, the Garstang branch has seen a steep increase in customers looking to review their finances in light of the cost of living crisis.

Ruth joins the business from the Yorkshire’s branch in Lancaster, where she has worked since 2020. Prior to that she was an advisor for Swinton Insurance for 27 years.

Many of the Yorkshire’s savings and mortgage products have featured in various Best Buy publications recently and Vincents has subsequently seen record levels of new savings accounts being opened in the agency, and an increase in referrals for mortgages to the Yorkshire Building Society over the last few months.

Ruth Fryer.

Ruth said: “Savers want to make sure their money is working as hard as it can at the current time. With rising interest rates, people are doing more research to find the best deals to make more of their savings or looking to save on their mortgage payments. It’s great to see people are being directed to the Yorkshire via friends and family and various online listings.

“I’ve joined at a very busy time for the business and it’s been great to welcome so many new customers. Because we’re a building society still providing a face-to-face service where most transactions are done using a traditional pass book, it means I can get to know our customers properly which I love.

“The agency works so well because the Yorkshire and Vincents have the same approach to customer care, to building strong and long lasting relationships which allow us to help clients and ensure the best outcome for them and their family.”

The YBS agency allows customers to open and manage savings accounts, and provides access to mortgage products.

Lisa Lodge, head of Vincents Solicitors’ Garstang branch, said: “We’re delighted to have Ruth join us at Garstang, especially as the last few months have been busier than ever with customers looking for support with their finances.

“With her many years of experience in finance, and having come to us from YBS in Lancaster, she’s a very knowledgeable advisor and a lovely person who customers have warmed to immediately. We always encourage people to make the most of having a high street branch still open in the town, just pop in for a chat and get to know us.

“Working together means we can provide additional support to clients of both Vincents and the Yorkshire. Legal matters and finances are often closely linked and people really appreciate having a conveyancer on hand to talk about moving house when they’re enquiring about a mortgage, or discussing wills and probate when depositing a large sum of money, or just sorting out their life admin all at the same time.”