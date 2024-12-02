Fuuse acquires Everyday EV

Acquisition enhances services for charge point owners and electric vehicle drivers

Fuuse, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging software and services, has acquired the assets of Everyday EV, a UK-based service and support provider. The purchase is intended to reinforce Fuuse’s commitment to delivering reliable, trusted and consistent support services to businesses owning charge points and their EV drivers.

Known for its driver support and charger monitoring services, Everyday EV has established itself as a leading provider of EV-related services across the UK.

For Fuuse, the acquisition of Everyday EV’s assets is a vital opportunity to support EV drivers whenever they plug in and charge. By establishing a strong team of 20 professionals, their Driver Support service not only enables a positive and consistent charging experience for drivers, but also ensures public CPOs can remain compliant with the latest Public Charging Regulations.

Head of Network Operations at Fuuse, Dan Lucy-Lloyd, explains how this acquisition will support Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and EV drivers in the long run:

“The new Public Charge Point Regulations came into law on 24 November 2024. They require anyone providing public charge points to offer a free-to-call 24/7 helpline. As a result, our investment in the people, expertise and tools will put us at the forefront of the industry, ensuring that CPOs meet their obligations and provide a fantastic experience to all of their drivers.

For Fuuse, this acquisition bolsters our existing support offering, ensuring that new and improved services can be delivered to a vast range of clients and their customers. It also ensures charger reliability and uptime is optimised for CPOs, enabling a better service all-round. This represents the start of what we see as an exciting growth opportunity within the business and we’ll share more about our plans in the future.”

Dedicated to providing an excellent service for all its customers, Michael Gibson, Fuuse’s CEO, recognises this acquisition as an opportunity to improve reliability across the public charging network and for those with business-critical charging needs:

“Fuuse works with hundreds of UK companies where charging is increasingly seen as business-critical infrastructure, such as commercial charging or where vehicles are key to operations, such as blue light services, delivery or field service and response. The acquisition of Everyday EV strengthens our position to provide UK-based solutions to those investing in electric vehicles and who need the certainty and reliability of their charging infrastructure.”