Furness Building Society names new CEO as Simon Broadley takes the helm

Furness Building Society has appointed Simon Broadley as its new Chief Executive Officer and he brings over 25 years of financial experience to the leadership of the 160-year-old building society.

Simon’s new role as CEO will see him promoted from the position of Chief Commercial Officer, to which he was appointed in 2022 with a remit to oversee and manage the society’s commercial operations.

As CEO, Simon will lead the member-owned Furness Building Society as it continues to provide savings and mortgages for the Furness community and beyond through a supportive, secure and accessible service.

Simon brings over two decades of experience in the financial services sector, predominantly in the mutual sector. He has held senior leadership roles with Yorkshire Building Society and Tenet & You, and was a non executive director for Leeds City Credit Union where he provided strategic leadership and guidance.

A proud resident of the Furness Peninsula, Simon is a passionate advocate for the local community and will be key to driving Furness Building Society’s continued investment in Barrow and the surrounding area.

Simon joined Barrow Business Improvement District (BID) in 2023 as voluntary non-executive director, a role that will see Furness actively contribute to the success and prosperity of the town.

Simon takes the mantle from former CEO, Chris Harrison, who successfully led the society for over eight years, having joined from insurance giant, Assurant Europe. Chris leaves the role to take retirement, bringing to fruition a long and successful career in financial services.

Simon commented: “I’m very proud to take the position of CEO at Furness Building Society, having been part of the leadership team for nearly three years. During this time we’ve continued to evolve as a building society that always puts people first, ensuring that we provide the services that support our members and our community. Working with Chris Harrison has been the best grounding to succeed him as CEO, and I wish him well in his retirement.”

Chris Harrison, former CEO of Furness Building Society, added: “It’s been a privilege to guide Furness for the past eight years and be part of a team of incredibly talented people who have transformed the organisation into a modern-day building society for the future. I’m personally delighted that Simon will drive the next phase of development. He will be an excellent leader for our people and will ensure a positive outlook for our members and communities.”